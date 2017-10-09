Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she's running for re-election

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein is giving her strongest hints so far that she’s going to seek a fifth full Senate term in 2018. She told NBC’s ``Meet the Press’’ that ``I’m ready for a good fight. I’ve got things to fight for.’’ Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo