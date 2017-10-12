The Latest: Democrats slam new Trump health policy

More Videos 0:20 Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly Pause 1:43 Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:44 'You guys are gonna suffer now': Watch River Valley coach Humphers' blocking-sled drill 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:33 'It's not over,' Jerry Brown says of fire devastation 1:03 California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:11 Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:22 Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief" President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

