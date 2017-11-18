US Navy destroyer collides with Japanese tug boat during exercise

A Japanese tug boat collided with a U.S. destroyer during a towing exercise on Saturday, the US Navy confirmed, in the latest collision involving the Japan-based 7th Fleet.
In Sagami Bay, 37 miles south of Tokyo, the tug boat lost propulsion and drifted into the USS Benfold, causing minor damage to the guided-missile destroyer including scrapes on its side, the Navy said in a statement.
"No one was injured on either vessel," the Navy added.
Four other U.S. ships in the 7th Fleet have been involved in collisions in Asian waters since January, including two that resulted in fatalities.
In August, 10 sailors were killed when the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.
Following the incident, the Navy dismissed Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin as commander of the 7th Fleet, citing a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.
In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off Japan, resulting in the deaths of seven US sailors.
