FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, the guided missile destroyer USS Benfold arrives at port in Qingdao, China. According to the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, a Japanese tug boat lost propulsion and drifted into the USS Benfold during a towing exercise in Sagami Bay on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, the guided missile destroyer USS Benfold arrives at port in Qingdao, China. According to the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, a Japanese tug boat lost propulsion and drifted into the USS Benfold during a towing exercise in Sagami Bay on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Borg Wong, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, the guided missile destroyer USS Benfold arrives at port in Qingdao, China. According to the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, a Japanese tug boat lost propulsion and drifted into the USS Benfold during a towing exercise in Sagami Bay on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Borg Wong, File AP Photo

Latest News

US Navy destroyer collides with Japanese tug boat during exercise

dpa

November 18, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOKYO

A Japanese tug boat collided with a U.S. destroyer during a towing exercise on Saturday, the US Navy confirmed, in the latest collision involving the Japan-based 7th Fleet.

In Sagami Bay, 37 miles south of Tokyo, the tug boat lost propulsion and drifted into the USS Benfold, causing minor damage to the guided-missile destroyer including scrapes on its side, the Navy said in a statement.

"No one was injured on either vessel," the Navy added.

Four other U.S. ships in the 7th Fleet have been involved in collisions in Asian waters since January, including two that resulted in fatalities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In August, 10 sailors were killed when the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.

Following the incident, the Navy dismissed Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin as commander of the 7th Fleet, citing a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off Japan, resulting in the deaths of seven US sailors.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

    John Salley attended a marijuana conference in Las Vegas and talked about Deuces, a pot business headed by his daughter Tyla.

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture
Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural 1:13

Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural

View More Video