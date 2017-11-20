Disneyland stops selling Southern California annual pass

Beginning on Monday, Disneyland’s Southern California Passport, one of the least expensive annual passes, is on hiatus, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed to the Orange County Register.

The $469 pass, which gives visitors access to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for about 215 days a year, will not be available to new customers, though current pass holders will have the option to renew, the Orange County Register reported, adding that people with recently-expired passes will get a letter on how to renew the pass.

The Southern California Passport is one of two annual passes available to Southern California residents, which includes those living in zip codes 90000 to 93599, covering an area from San Diego to north of San Luis Obispo.

As of Monday morning, the pass option was removed from the Disneyland website.

The Orange County Register reported that the pass will be discontinued at least for now. This is the second time the Southern California pass has been discontinued.; the first time was in 2014, and it was reintroduced in 2016.

The Southern California Select Passport, the other option open to Southern California residents, is available for $339 and allows visitors 170 days of access to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.