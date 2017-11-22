Maple tree sap drips from a tap into a bucket, the first steps in making maple syrup.
Maple tree sap drips from a tap into a bucket, the first steps in making maple syrup. Elise Amendola AP
Maple tree sap drips from a tap into a bucket, the first steps in making maple syrup. Elise Amendola AP

Latest News

An axe-wielding bandit entered a maple syrup factory and left a sticky mess, police say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 22, 2017 07:20 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

A Vermont couple is reeling after a person broke into their maple sugar processing building, vandalized equipment and stole syrup.

Cindy Mayer told The Burlington Free Press that she and her husband, Alan, own a company called Mayer Maple Producers and operated a sugaring house in Vermont. They were getting their products together for a fair.

According to Vermont State Police, Alan contacted law enforcement and said a person entered their maple sugar building between Monday and Tuesday night and stole “several gallon jugs” of maple syrup and “vandalized his sugaring equipment.”

Cindy told the Free Press that there were numerous holes in several pieces of equipment, including bottling tanks, an evaporator and pans. Cindy Mayer suspected an axe made the holes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“They just went through and trashed it, basically," Cindy Mayer told the Free Press, adding that she wasn’t sure how much the damage would cost but at least 300 gallons of syrup flowed out.

"That’s nearly an entire season's worth — an entire crop — it's on the floor over there," she said.

A gallon of syrup is worth $40 according to the company’s Facebook account.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday 0:35

Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday
Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers 0:20

Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers

View More Video