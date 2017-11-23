A crane lifts up a Christmas tree to be placed in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The tree, a 28 metre high red fir, arrives from the archdiocese of Elk, in north-eastern Poland.
Towering Christmas tree arrives at Vatican from Poland

November 23, 2017 05:59 AM

VATICAN CITY

A towering Christmas tree that survived a lightning strike in Poland has been set up in St. Peter's Square as the Vatican gets ready for the holidays.

The tree, which was pulled into place Thursday by a crane, will be decorated and illuminated on Dec. 7 during a ceremony.

The spruce is 21 meters (69 feet) high and comes from northern Poland's Mazury region, known for its many lakes.

About 60 years old, the tree lost its tip when it was hit by lighting some years ago.

It was transported to Rome by truck in a 12-day journey from Poland to the heart of St. Peter's Square, which draws huge crowds of tourists and pilgrims at Christmastime.

