Facebook opens 2nd office combating hate speech in Germany

Facebook is adding 500 more contractors in Germany to review content posted to the social media site, after a new law came into force targeting online hate speech.
The company says the staff will work for a service provider called CCC at a new office in the western city of Essen that was formally opened Thursday.
German lawmakers approved a bill in June that could see social networking sites fined up to 50 million euros ($59 million) if they persistently fail to remove illegal content within a week.
Critics say the law could force Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to decide what is legal or not.
Never miss a local story.
Together with an existing office in Berlin, Facebook will have more than 1,200 people reviewing posts in Germany by the end of the year.
Comments