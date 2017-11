1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts Pause

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

0:35 Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday

1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

1:02 10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition

1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

1:07 De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like