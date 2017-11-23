Driverless cars could free millions of elderly and disabled who can’t leave home alone

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space Pause

1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts

0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

1:45 Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry

1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status