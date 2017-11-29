A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Indonesia authorities raised the alert for the rumbling volcano to highest level on Monday and closed the international airport on tourist island of Bali stranding thousands of travelers.
The Latest: Bali airport reopens after volcanic ash closure

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:26 AM

KARANGASEM, Indonesia

The Latest on a rumbling volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali has reopened after an erupting volcano forced its closure.

An airport spokesman said Wednesday that volcanic ash reaching 25,000 feet (7,600 meters) began drifting south and southeast of Mount Agung, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off.

Operations has shut down on Monday, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of people trying to enter or leave the popular holiday destination. Thick ash particles are hazardous to aircraft and can choke engines.

The danger, however, has not passed. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo urged anyone still within the exclusion zone near the mountain to get out "for the sake of their safety."

___

7 a.m.

The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali is closed for a third day due to an erupting volcano.

Bali airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim said the airport would be closed until Thursday morning.

He said Wednesday morning that volcanic ash has not been detected at the airport yet, but observations show it has reached an altitude of 25,000 feet and was being blown southward and southwestward toward the airport.

Tuesday's closing affected more than 440 flights carrying more than 59,500 passengers.

Mount Agung has been at the highest alert level since Monday and has spewed clouds of ash for days.

