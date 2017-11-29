The Latest: AP source says Kushner questioned about Flynn

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election at the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller have postponed grand jury testimony related to the private business dealings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo