Japan imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Tomas Quintana, center, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in North Korea greet the families of Japanese abducted to North Korea during a meeting Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Tokyo. Japan froze the assets of 19 companies on Friday to step up pressure on North Korea to return Japanese citizens that it abducted in the 1970s and 1980s and to halt its nuclear weapons and missile development. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo