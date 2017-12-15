Moore tells supporters 'battle is not over' in Senate race

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore is telling supporters “the battle is not over” in Alabama’s Senate race as he asks for campaign donations and any reports of voting irregularities. Moore in a Friday, Dec. 15, fundraising email asked supporters to contribute to his “election integrity fund” and tell them of any problems at the polls. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo