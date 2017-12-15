FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore is telling supporters “the battle is not over” in Alabama’s Senate race as he asks for campaign donations and any reports of voting irregularities. Moore in a Friday, Dec. 15, fundraising email asked supporters to contribute to his “election integrity fund” and tell them of any problems at the polls.
FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore is telling supporters “the battle is not over” in Alabama’s Senate race as he asks for campaign donations and any reports of voting irregularities. Moore in a Friday, Dec. 15, fundraising email asked supporters to contribute to his “election integrity fund” and tell them of any problems at the polls. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo
Moore tells supporters 'battle is not over' in Senate race

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 07:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore on Friday told supporters that the "battle is not over" in Alabama's Senate race even though President Donald Trump and others have called on him to concede.

Moore sent a fundraising email to supporters asking for contributions to his "election integrity fund' so he could investigate reports of voter fraud.

"I also wanted to let you know that this battle is NOT OVER!" he wrote.

Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes, or 1.5 percent, according to unofficial returns. But Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, has not yet conceded the heated Alabama race to fill the seat that previously belonged to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore told supporters that the race was "close" and some military and provisional ballots had yet to be counted. Those are expected to be counted next week.

Moore said his campaign is collecting "numerous reported cases of voter fraud" to send to the secretary of state's office.

Secretary of State John Merrill has said it is unlikely that the last-minute ballots will change the outcome of the election or even trigger a recount.

Merrill said his office has investigated reports of voting irregularities, but "we have not discovered any that have been proven factual in nature."

Trump, who had endorsed Moore, called Jones to congratulate him on his win. Trump on Friday said that he believed Moore should concede the race.

The results of Alabama's Senate race will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 after counties report their official totals.

