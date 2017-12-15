Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sends campaign cash Trump tweeted about to anti-sexual assault group

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand turned over the cash President Donald Trump said she was "begging" for during her campaign to the country's largest anti-sexual violence organization.
The New York Democrat donated $5,850 to RAINN, which matches the money Trump donated in 2007 and 2010 to her campaign, her spokesman Glen Caplin confirmed Friday.
After Gillibrand called on Trump to resign due to multiple sexual harassment claims, he tweeted she used to come to his office "begging" for donations – calling her a "lightweight" who "would do anything" for the cash.
Gillibrand – considered to be a potential 2020 presidential candidate – has so far donated thousands to sexual assault groups to match money given to her campaigns by men accused of assault or harassment.
After bombshell reports came out about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's treatment of women, she gave the full $11,800 she received from the Hollywood honcho to RAINN. She also donated $12,500 from former Sen. Al Franken's PAC to Protect our Defenders, which works to end rape and sexual assault in the military.
After Trump tweeted about her, she fired back on Twitter, saying he couldn't "silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office."
