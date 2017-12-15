President Trump's lawyers argue his rights were violated by protesters roughed up by his supporters

Donald Trump's right to free speech trumps other people's right to free speech, according to his lawyers.
The president's legal team argued this week that he couldn't have violated the rights of protesters when he called on his supporters to remove them from a campaign rally last year – because they violated his rights first.
"In this case, Plaintiffs interfered with the Trump Campaign's freedom to 'choose the content of (its) own message,'" Trump's lawyers wrote in a motion. "Thus, by interjecting this anti-Trump speech in the middle of a pro-Trump rally, they were obviously transforming the message that Mr. Trump and the Campaign wished the event to convey."
The motion was filed in an attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a number of protesters who were violently escorted from a Trump campaign rally in Louisville, Ky. in March 2016 after Trump belted, "Get 'em out of here" from the stage.
This April, a federal judge allowed the suit to proceed after Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully argued that their client was protected by the First Amendment.
"It is plausible that Trump's direction to 'get 'em out of here' advocated the use of force," the judge, David Hale, wrote at the time. " 'Get 'em out of here' is stated in the imperative; it was an order, an instruction, a command."
Violence often erupted during Trump's campaign rallies, as they typically attracted protesters and supporters.
Critics frequently accused Trump of spurring the rally violence.
At a campaign gathering in Las Vegas in February 2016, Trump bluntly stated that he wanted to hit a protester in the face.
"I'd like to punch him in the face, I tell ya," Trump said to roaring cheers from his supporters.
Lamenting "political correctness," Trump infamously added that he missed the "old days."
"You know what they used to do to guys like that when they were in a place like this?" Trump asked the crowd. "They'd be carried out on a stretcher, folks."
