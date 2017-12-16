Nevada Democrat, facing ethics probe, won't seek re-election

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Rep.-elect Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., right, speaks with reporters as Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., left, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. The first-term congressman announced Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, that he won’t seek re-election but said he’ll serve out his current term as he continued to deny allegations of sexual harassment. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo