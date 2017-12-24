Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California

This photograph released by SpaceX shows its Falcon 9 rocket before liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Calif., Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. The reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind it a trail of mystery and wonder. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg AFB shortly before 5:30 p.m. PST. It carried the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications. SpaceX via AP)