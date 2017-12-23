Latest News

Missing California man's body found in central Utah

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 12:55 PM

CASTLE DALE, Utah

Sheriff's officials in a central Utah county say they've recovered the body of a California man who went missing in October.

The Emery County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the body of 53-year-old Reynaldo Andico was located Friday at the bottom of a 150-foot ledge in a remote area known as Justesen Flats. His hometown wasn't released.

Andico's family last spoke to him in mid-October when he was in the mountains of Utah with his three small dogs. A resident spotted his car that month and deputies found no alerts in a national system.

Deputies found the car still abandoned on Monday. A state wildlife officer spotted his body Friday near where the car was located.

The bodies of two of his dogs were also recovered.

