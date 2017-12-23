Latest News

10 killed, 17 hurt in road accident in central Pakistan

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 08:33 PM

MULTAN, Pakistan

Police say two speeding buses coming from opposite directions have collided and crashed into a van on a highway in central Pakistan, killing 10 people and injuring 17 others.

Local police chief Arfan Buhadar says the collision took place early Sunday near the town of Jam Shoro, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of the city of Multan.

He says some of the injured are in critical condition and that the death toll could increase.

Buhadar says the drivers of the two buses fled shortly after the accident and an initial investigation shows careless driving was behind the crash.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.

