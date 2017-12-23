Latest News

The Latest: Official says 37 feared dead in Philippine mall

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 09:21 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

DAVAO, Philippines

The Latest on the fire in the shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Davao (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A Philippine official says firefighters have recovered one body from a burning shopping mall and there is "zero" chances of survival for 36 other people trapped inside the four-story building in southern Davao city.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Sunday firefighters told distraught relatives of the 36 trapped employees of a business outsourcing company at the top floor of the NCCC Mall that nobody could survive the extreme heat and thick black smoke in the building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is unclear when firefighters can break into most areas of the mall, where the blaze was put under control Sunday morning although smoke continued to billow from the popular shopping venue.

Duterte-Carpio says firefighters won't stop until they find all those reported missing.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer'

    Rancho Cordova police officers didn't want "Junior Police Officer" Daniel to miss out on the holiday spirit due to his health challenges and medical expenses this year. So, they brought the Christmas magic to him.

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer'

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer' 1:12

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer'
Finding peace of mind in traditions 2:38

Finding peace of mind in traditions
Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

View More Video