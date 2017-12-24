This Vietnam vet is spending his first Christmas with the family he never knew he had

Olivia Robles learned at age 10 that the man she knew as her dad was really her stepfather.
Since then, the 50-year-old has been searching for the biological father she never knew.
“I always knew I had a dad out there somewhere,” Robles told WTSP.
Her quest came to an end when she submitted a DNA test to ancestry.com, where she matched with distant cousins. They suggested that she reach out to a man named Gary Barnes, according to WTSP.
So Robles called Barnes, a 78-year-old Vietnam War veteran, who lives in Grass Valley, California.
Barnes told CBS Sacramento that he couldn’t resist figuring out if Robles was his daughter.
“She called and said would you be willing to do a DNA test? And I said — sure!”
That test determined the two were related.
Barnes was stationed in Japan but spent a good amount of time in the Philippines. He told CBS that he “thought the women there were beautiful,” and that is where he met Robles’ mother.
But they lost touch, Barnes told WTSP, and he never knew she was pregnant.
Robles grew up in the Philippines but eventually moved to the United States, and now lives in Florida.
After five decades passed and the two learned of their bond, father and daughter met at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada, last week, according to KTVN.
Now, the pair will be together for Christmas at Robles’ home — and Barnes will get to celebrate it all with his daughter, three grandsons and great-grandson and for the first time.
Robles told KTVN that it’s a “miracle” that she and her family will finally get to spend time with their long-lost father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
As for Barnes?
“Oh, I can’t describe it,” he told CBS. “My life is complete.”
