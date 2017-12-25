Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

More Videos 0:56 Meet Merry, Front Street Shelter's puppy-loving cat Pause 1:00 Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:40 Truffle hunting in California 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians? 0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 1:12 Take a look at the crowds that lined up for Dreaming Dog Brewery's grand opening Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Burning Man ethos: Embrace 'burner' identity, gathering's 'gift economy' Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee