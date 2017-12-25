More Videos


    Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana.

Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Latest News

Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 12:55 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

RENO, Nev.

Burning Man organizers say there will be no increase in the price of tickets to this summer's annual counter-culture event in the northern Nevada desert.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports ticket prices will range from $190 to $1,200 each — the same as last year. Vehicle passes will remain $80.

The bulk of the ticket sales offered in a series of tiers will occur during the main sale in March.

But so-called Burners can pre-register with Burning Man online for the early sale of approximately 5,000 tickets next month.

Registration for the pre-sale runs form noon Jan. 24 until noon Jan. 26, with ticket sales set for Jan. 31.

Those tickets sell for $990 and $1,200 each. The festival runs the week leading up to Labor Day in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles north of Reno.

    A street race on Watt Avenue in North Highlands turned deadly on Dec. 22, 2017. One person was killed and two were injured when the vehicles wrecked.

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race

