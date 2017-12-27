He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 2:39 Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 Pause 3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 1:33 Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony 0:34 The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

