CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri is honored at a bell-ringing ceremony signaling "end of watch" at the CHP Academy in Sacramento on Dec. 27, 2017. Officer Camilleri, of Tracy, was killed while on duty on Christmas Eve when a driver, suspected to be under the influence, slammed into the back of his parked patrol car. He leaves behind a wife and three children. The second officer in the the vehicle, Officer Jonathan Velasquez ,was treated at a hospital and released.