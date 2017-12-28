Bodies emerge from Guatemala's war-era 'model villages'

In this Nov. 30, 2017, an Ixil Mayan carries the remains of a civil war victim to a memorial for a mass burial in Santa Avelina, Guatemala. During the civil war, the army identified the Ixil indigenous region as the support base of a guerrilla group and made it a testing ground for the kind of "strategic hamlet" program used by the U.S. in Vietnam, forcing people to live in army-built and controlled villages coined "centers of development" where many were left to die from malnutrition and treatable illnesses. Luis Soto AP Photo