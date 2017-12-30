U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Gen. Nick Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Gen. Nick Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Mandel Ngan Pool via AP
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Gen. Nick Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Mandel Ngan Pool via AP

Latest News

'Make America Gay Again' sign greets Pence in Colorado

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 04:12 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 13 MINUTES AGO

ASPEN, Colo.

Neighbors of the home where Vice President Mike Pence has been staying in Colorado this week have a message.

They've placed a rainbow-colored banner on a stone pillar at the end of the driveways to both homes near the posh ski resort of Aspen. The banner reads "Make America Gay Again" — a play on President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

Pitkin County sheriff's deputy Michael Buglione tells the Aspen Times that Secret Service agents weren't bothered by the sign.

Pence has described himself as a "Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." He has opposed legislation prohibiting discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people in the workplace.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pence and his family arrived in the Aspen area Tuesday and plan to leave Monday.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

    Sacramento Fire Department crews battled a house fire on El Cerrito Way on Dec. 24, rescuing four people trapped in the blaze.

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 3:06

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four
Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway 1:04

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway
Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

View More Video