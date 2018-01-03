Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” announce they’re expecting fifth child in Instagram photo.
Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” announce they’re expecting fifth child in Instagram photo. Chip Gaines via Instagram
Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” announce they’re expecting fifth child in Instagram photo. Chip Gaines via Instagram

Latest News

Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ announce pregnancy with humorous photo

By Max Londberg And Lisa Gutierrez

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 09:16 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Chip and Joanna Gaines had some fun announcing they are expecting their fifth child.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday, the couple posed with Joanna’s hand resting on Chip’s belly.

“If you’re still confused ... WE ARE PREGNANT,” Chip Gaines wrote.

 

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The couple are known for “Fixer Upper” on HGTV.

Their announcement comes a few months after they revealed that Season 5 of their show, which kicked off in November, would be their final one. The sad news for fans followed months of rumors, innuendo and speculation about the health of their marriage and the future of their show.

More Videos

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Pause
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

    HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending with Season 5, hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announce

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending with Season 5, hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announce

Magnolia Market

The new baby will have four siblings: brothers Drake and Duke and sisters Ella and Emmie, according to USA Today.

Earlier in the day, Chip Gaines had hinted at the announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, the couple chant, “Number five.”

The couple have a soft spot for Kansas City. They’ve said it’s on their shortlist of cities to move to if they ever left Texas.

More Videos

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Pause
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • 'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if they weren't in Texas

    Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of the wildly popular HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”, talked with the media prior to making their appearance Saturday at the Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall.

'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if they weren't in Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of the wildly popular HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”, talked with the media prior to making their appearance Saturday at the Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall.

Joe Ledford jledford@kcstar.com

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Pause
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

    A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

View More Video