Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

Sacramento Fire Department responds to groping investigation

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco

    A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.
Meta Viers McClatchy
Local

Ten-year-old amputee and wildfire survivor Lilly Biagini received a surprise from Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin at her school in Healdsburg. McClurkin recognized Lilly for her courage in the face of adversity after the Northern California wildfires destroyed her family’s home and belongings, including Lilly’s prosthetic legs. Since the fires, Lilly has received new legs. She proudly used them while learning classic Globetrotter tricks in front of hundreds of classmates at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. The Globetrotters play in Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 and 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.

Weather

The first Sierra snow survey confirms slow a start to winter 2017-2018. When the measurements were done, the Department of Water Resources reported the dismal numbers: just 1.3 inches of snow on average, and a “snow water content” of 0.4 inches. That was 3 percent of average for early January.

National

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

National

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

State

A California woman, Maria Esperanza Flores Rios, gave birth to twins born minutes a part in different years. Her son was born two minutes before midnight on Dec. 31, 2017 at the Delano Regional Medical Center, while her daughter was born at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

National

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.