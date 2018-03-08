Watch burglar drop cash register at front door and flee just as deputies arrive

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies surprised and promptly arrested two Los Angeles residents by surprising them after arriving within 90 seconds of a break-in on Tuesday. The suspect was heading out the door with the liquor-store cash register when he saw the law coming in and tried to flee.
A surveillance camera captured the incident, showing the suspect dropping the cash register and running toward the back exit as deputies arrive.
Around 4:40 a.m. on March 6, 2018, dispatchers received a report that a burglar alarm had been activated at Talevi’s Wine and Spirits in the 4400 block of Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara. A sheriff’s K-9 team was conducting burglary-suppression patrols in that area in response to several early morning commercial burglaries that had occurred in recent weeks.
Less than 90 seconds after Talevi’s was broken into, the K-9 team arrived and encountered a male subject running away from the front door of the business. The door had been shattered and forced open. The suspect, 26-year-old Samuel Saenz-Cisneros of Los Angeles, was quickly taken into custody, along with a suspected female accomplice, 29-year-old Miriam Martinez, also of Los Angeles, who was sitting in a vehicle parked nearby.
Saenz-Cisneros was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for burglary and criminal conspiracy. He is being held on $20,000 bail. Martinez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an arrest warrant for burglary out of Los Angeles County. She is being held without bail.
The sheriff’s office is looking for the third suspect.
