Reports: Shots fired, possible hostages taken at Veterans Home in Yountville

Law enforcement personnel responded Friday morning to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville after reports of an active shooter in the area.
The Napa Valley Register reports that dozens law enforcement officers from multiple agencies set up a perimeter at the Veterans Home. The Napa County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
Television station KTVU is reporting that shots were fired at the Veterans Home near the dining hall, and there are three hostages, according to Napa County Fire.
According to the Register, a man, dressed in black and wearing body armor, was reportedly armed with an automatic weapon. The Sheriff's Office said there were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Never miss a local story.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Comments