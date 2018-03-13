2-year-old boy dies in Nevada City DUI crash

A 2-year-old Grass Valley boy was killed and a man was seriously injured Monday night when the car they were traveling in flipped over several times.
Grass Valley resident Albert J. Silva was driving a 2007 Ford Focus about 9 p.m., westbound on Highway 20 approaching Harmony Ridge Road in Nevada City. Silva had been drinking, according to a California Highway Patrol news release, and had clicked his seat belt into place but did not strap his 2-year-old passenger into a child’s car seat.
The Focus began rolling onto the gravel shoulder on the road’s right side, and Silva attempted to steer it back onto the asphalt. In doing so, though, he lost control of the car, causing the boy to be ejected as it overturned several times.
Silva suffered major injuries as a result of the crash and was arrested, then taken to an area hospital under police custody, where he remains as of Tuesday morning.
Never miss a local story.
The boy was pronounced dead at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital shortly after the crash. The Nevada County Coroner’s Office has yet to make his identity public.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
Comments