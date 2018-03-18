North Sacramento is cleaner thanks to these homeless people

Dan Hoagland is congratulated by Sacramento Downtown Streets Team project manager Rachel Davidson on Wednesday as he is inducted in the program. The Sacramento's Downtown Streets Team are homeless people who clean up hotspot areas around the city in exchange for weekly stipends of gift cards to Target and other places. The city hired the Bay Area-based organization to mitigate effects of the Winter Triage Shelter in North Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com