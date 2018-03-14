Stephen Hawking, best-known physicist of his time, has died

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Children take in the rain in Old Sacramento Pause How avalanches happen Hail, snow starts to fall hard in Placer County Sacramento residents need to do their part to clean up the recycling stream Here's what happened when car crashed into downtown Sacramento light-rail station Rainstorm hits Sacramento Car strikes bicyclist in downtown Sacramento St. Baldrick's fundraiser for cancer research at de'Vere's in midtown Sacramento Dramatic video shows 2 police helicopters collide on takeoff Watch drone footage of beautiful whales, dolphins swimming in Monterey Bay Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP