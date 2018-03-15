Rainfall totals edge closer to normal with another storm due Thursday

Rainfall in the Sacramento area was relatively light Wednesday compared with Tuesday and by early evening the sun was shining in some areas.
But a new wave of rain is due Thursday.
Between midnight and 5 p.m. Wednesday, downtown Sacramento received 0.12 inches of rain, boosting the total for March to an even 3 inches, said Karl Swanberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That brought the total for the season to 1.1.45 inches, or 71 percent of the normal 16.24 inches.
Totals for the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m.Wednesday included 0.41 inches in Folsom; 0.26 inches in Lincoln; 0.44 inches in Auburn; 0.51 inches in El Dorado HIlls; 0.21 inches at Sacramento Executive Airport; 0.23 inches in Elk Grove's Laguna area; and 0.06 inches near Davis.
This week's rains help compensate for a dry February.
"We dug ourselves quite a hole, but we're making a good effort to rally back," Swanberg said.
Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is expected Thursday in the Sacramento area, he said. Showers are likely from late morning through the afternoon.
A high of 53 degrees is forecast for Thursday, with an overnight low of 40 degrees.
Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts saw more than a foot of snow Tuesday.
Homewood Mountain Resort reported a foot-and-a-half of snow, while Kirkwood, Sugar Bowl, Tahoe Donner and Squaw Valley — Alpine Meadows all got at least a foot. Northstar and Heavenly Mountain Resort saw 11 and 10 inches respectively.
An additional 12 to 24 inches of snow is expected at lake level from Thursday through Saturday, and 2 to 3 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
