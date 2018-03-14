Pollock Pines man detained in connection with El Dorado County homicide Tuesday

A Pollock Pines man was detained Tuesday night in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred that afternoon in the El Dorado County community of Cedar Grove.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Johnny Ring, 42, prior to bringing him in for questioning around midnight. He was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Three men are believed to have been involved in a dispute with the victim, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The victim's name has not been released.
Several other people in addition to Ring had been detained as of Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made.
Never miss a local story.
Pony Express Trail was shut down Tuesday evening between Mount Danaher Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard for the investigation before being re-opened around 11:30 p.m.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
Comments