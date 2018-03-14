Largest raptor poaching haul in state history uncovered in Lassen County, officials say

A 67-year-old man was arrested Monday after wildlife officers said they found more than 100 dead raptors on his Lassen County property.
An anonymous witness reported seeing Richard Parker shoot down a hawk near the town of Standish, according to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. An officer visiting Parker’s 80-acre property found nine dead raptors on an initial visit, then came back with a warrant to search the property Monday.
This time, investigators found 126 dead birds of prey in varying stages of decay. Most were red-tailed hawks, though at least one owl and a ferruginous hawk rarely seen in Northern California were recovered and sent to a CDFW Wildlife Investigations Laboratory in Rancho Cordova for positive identification.
“Poaching crimes of this egregious nature against raptors is unprecedented in California,” said David Bess, chief of Fish and Wildlife’s law enforcement division, in a prepared statement. “The local raptor population may take years to recover from these killings.”
Many of the dead birds were found at the base of telephone poles or roosting trees. Two dead bobcats, one stuffed mountain lion and several non-game birds, all of which the CDFW believes were killed illegally, were also found on Parker’s property.
Parker was booked into Lassen County Jail on suspicion of taking birds of prey, taking nongame birds protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, taking other nongame birds and possession of unlawfully taken wildlife.
If convicted, Parker faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine per raptor and $10,000 for an illegally taken mountain lion.
