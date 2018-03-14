Craving gyros and falafel? Halal Guys to open restaurant soon in two area cities

The Halal Guys will soon begin serving pita wraps, falafel and gyro platters out of midtown’s trendy Ice Blocks development, as well as another site in downtown Davis.
Construction is already under way for the downtown Davis Commons restaurant, which is expected to open in May. The Ice Blocks location should start serving customers sometime in summer 2018, said Jason Wu, franchise group vice president of operations.
“Every time I've visited Davis, it just screams that The Halal Guys ... would be great here. With the portions we have and prices we have, it really makes sense for us to be there,” said Wu, whose wife attended UC Davis. “Then when Ice Blocks became available, we jumped on it to make sure we would be part of that growth as well.”
Both restaurants will be about 1,300 square feet, and $8 to $10 should be about enough for a wrap or plate topped with The Halal Guys’ spicy red or creamy, garlicky white sauce, Wu said.
The Halal Guys has locations in San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley, and nine in Southern California. Wu and co-franchisee Patrick Mock plan to add restaurants in Sunnyvale and San Mateo this summer.
Halal food is that which has been processed, cleaned and stored in adherence to the Quran or other holy Muslim texts. The Council on American-Islamic Relations estimates approximately 75,000 Muslims live in the Sacramento Valley.
The chain began as a single New York City food cart in 1990 before opening its first storefront in 2014, and now has 350 restaurants open or under construction in the U.S. and Asia.
Eateries such as Philz Coffee, Beast + Bounty and Milk Money have moved or announced plans to move into Ice Blocks since construction began at 17th and R streets.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
