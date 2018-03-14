Butte County Sheriff Personnel respond to scene outside Butte Hall on the Chico State campus where a person fell from a stairwell and died.
Butte County Sheriff Personnel respond to scene outside Butte Hall on the Chico State campus where a person fell from a stairwell and died. Julia Maldonado
Chico State fall ‘appears to be a suicide’

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

March 14, 2018 12:26 PM

A person died after falling from a stairwell at the Chico State campus Wednesday morning, according to university officials.

“It appears to be a suicide, but the investigation is ongoing,” said President Gayle Hutchinson in an email to students.

The person fell from a stairwell at Butte Hall, which is the second tallest building on campus at seven stories. University Police Department personnel responded to reports of the incident at 8:40 a.m. and sectioned off the area around the south, outdoor stairwell.

Classes in Butte Hall are canceled Wednesday and classes in nearby Plumas Hall will resume at noon, said Sean Murphy, a university spokesman.

University officials did not release information on whether the person was a student.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

