Sacramento student walkout protest: McClatchy High students protest for better gun laws, safer schools

Baby Thomas, a puppy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, will receive craniotomy surgery to remove the loose bone fragments which are resting on his brain. The damage to the right hemisphere of his brain is impacting his balance, hearing,
Mayor Darrell Steinberg addresses Hiram Johnson High students, who protested in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in 2500 schools across America.
Protesters stood on Capitol Mall across from the National Rifle Association's Sacramento office to call for reform and an end to gun violence on Wednesday as part of the national walkout led by students.
West Sacramento police are trying to identify a suspected car burglar who is accused of firing a shot into a home early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred about 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Limewood Road.
