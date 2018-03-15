This puppy needed brain surgery costing $10,000. Donors funded it within 10 hours

Bradshaw Animal Center put out an ambitious call for help Wednesday: $10,000 to fund a critical surgery for Thomas, a 2-month-old puppy found badly beaten and abandoned near Florin Road last week.
By the end of the night, donors had ponied up the cash.
A total of 281 donations ranging from $5 to $300 had poured into Bradshaw’s YouCaring page as of Thursday morning, giving the shelter $10,691 to pay for a craniotomy operation to remove loose bone fragments pressing on Thomas’ brain and causing neurological damage.
More than $7,800 was raised in the six hours after Bradshaw put out a call for help at 2:13 p.m., and donations kept rolling in through Thursday morning.
Never miss a local story.
Thomas’ surgery is expected to cost $5,700 to $10,000. Any surplus will be used to pay for other disabled animals’ medical treatment.
A craniotomy involves temporarily cutting away part of the patient’s skull to access the brain. Thomas has been suffering from impaired vision and hearing and has been circling when he stands, but can make his way over to his food dish on his own.
“The goal is to prevent further neurological damage and resulting symptoms as his brain grows, and possibly even improvement in those symptoms he is already experiencing,” Bradshaw officials wrote on Thomas’ YouCaring page. “A craniotomy is a risky surgery, but Thomas’ veterinarians believe it is his best chance.”
Thomas was brought into Bradshaw on March 6 after a woman found him at Peck Drive and Harley Way in south Sacramento’s Lindale neighborhood. He had skull damage consistent with a small, focused blow from a blunt object such as a hammer.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
Comments