Pier Lounge, Bar & Grill near Golden 1 Center announces closing

The Pier Lounge, Bar & Grill in downtown Sacramento has closed.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, the owners of the business at 419 J St. announced “with a heavy heart” that the Pier was closing, “effective immediately.”
A separate post added: “We would like to thank all your patrons and guests from Sacramento and beyond. It was a blast!”
Billing itself as a dance and nightclub, The Pier featured live music, various food offerings and a full bar.
The lounge/club was noted in an August 2016 Sacramento Bee story about businesses opening near the Golden 1 Center. The Pier Lounge moved into the space briefly occupied by Triple Doubles Sports Bar and Grill.
