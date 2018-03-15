Veteran's stuff stolen on way to Sacramento. He seeks ‘things that I cannot replace’

A sad turn of events has marred a military veteran's cross-country move to Sacramento.
Larry Savidge had his moving truck and car stolen at a Bakersfield hotel early Wednesday, according to KERO-TV, the city's ABC affiliate. It was the last stop on the trip for Savidge and his girlfriend.
"I was six hours away from getting to Sacramento," he said in the station's televised interview.
The 30-year veteran told the station that the items of sentimental value – including his two Bronze Star Medals from Iraq and his grandfather's World War II medals – are what he's hoping will be returned.
“Take the TVs, take the electronics, take the furniture," Savidge said with a pause, "but just leave all of my military stuff, my children’s photo albums, things that I cannot replace, please."
Savidge was moving to Sacramento from Charleston, S.C., according to the TV station, which also said he was a California native.
The car and rental truck were found, but the truck was empty, KERO reported.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
