Boeing's new 737 Max 7 plane takes off for test flight

The Boeing 737 Max 7 airliner took off from Renton, Wash., for a test flight Friday morning. The light-weight plane with longer range than its predecessor is targeted for commercial use in 2019.
Courtesy of Boeing
Snowplow clears way at Homewood

Weather

A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.