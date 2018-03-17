Vince Carter on his role as mentor to young Kings players like Skal Labissiere

A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.
Sacramento Fire Department personnel march in a past St. Patrick's Day parade in Old Sacramento. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at starting at Neasham Circle and Front Street in Old Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do.
Baby Thomas, a puppy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, will receive craniotomy surgery to remove the loose bone fragments which are resting on his brain. The damage to the right hemisphere of his brain is impacting his balance, hearing,
Florida International University installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.