Two injured by gunfire in Old Sacramento

Two men were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Old Sacramento, Sacramento police confirmed.
Shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 2nd Street, police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that a victim had been rushed to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They later learned a second victim had gone to the hospital as well with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Chandler said.
A news photographer at the scene reported that officers found a trail of blood on the boardwalk near the Wells Fargo Museum, but Chandler did not have specific details of what evidence was found.
Officers canvased the area and "during a canvas, that is something our officers look for," Chandler said, referring to the blood trail. They also reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.
They are assembling suspect information, but do not yet have a motive for the shooting, Chandler said. He said both victims were male and that one was an adult. He didn't know the age of the other victim.
