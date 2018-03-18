Small Piper Cub plane crashes into Yuba River

A small Piper Cub plane crashed into the Yuba River Sunday morning near Marysville. California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations executed a search and rescue for the injured pilot.
CHP Valley Division Air Operations
Snowplow clears way at Homewood

Weather

A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.