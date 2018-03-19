You'll see more of this when atmospheric river dumps 4 feet of snow

An atmospheric river is expected to drop four feet of snow in the Sierra, the National Weather Service predicted in what may be the last winter storm of the season.
David Caraccio
Snowplow clears way at Homewood

Weather

Snowplow clears way at Homewood

A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.