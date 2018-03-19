Her husband filed for divorce. She killed their kids so he couldn’t take them, Indiana cops say

Brandi Worley, 31, didn’t want her husband to take their two young children away from her, so she made sure no one could have them, according to authorities.
Jason Worley had filed for divorce, saying his marriage to Brandi was irretrievably broken, ABC 6 reported.
Hours later, he went to sleep in the basement of their home in Darlington, Indiana, (about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis), Associated Press reported.
When he woke up, his kids were dead.
Brandi Worley called 911 early Nov. 17, 2016, telling a dispatcher, “I just stabbed myself and killed my children,” police said. Worley had stabbed her 7-year-old son, Tyler, and her 3-year-old daughter, Charlee, and then stabbed herself in the neck, FOX 59 reported.
Worley told officers her husband was divorcing her and was going to take the children, according to court documents. “I did not want him taking them, so I stabbed them,” she said, ABC 6 reported.
"I just wanted to die with them,” she said, according to court documents.
Worley pleaded guilty to murder charges in January, AP reported. Jason said at the hearing that she “appeared to be just as unremorseful as she did in the 911 call,” during which she spoke in a “very matter of fact manner when describing her crime,” FOX 59 reported.
The woman was sentenced Monday to 120 years behind bars, AP said. She showed no emotion as the judge handed down the sentence, the Journal Review reported.
Despite her statements to authorities, Worley’s attorney says there’s no explanation for what she did, AP reported. Worley didn’t speak at her sentencing.
Jason Worley said at Brandi’s plea hearing that he just wants to forget her, FOX 59 reported.
“All I want and have ever wanted was to have her out of sight and mind so that I may move forward from this horror,” he said.
