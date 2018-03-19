A Facebook video posted by Sacramento County Sheriff's Department on Twitter honors Nikk, an 8-year-old K-9 German Shepherd who died Monday morning while on duty. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via Twitter
A Facebook video posted by Sacramento County Sheriff's Department on Twitter honors Nikk, an 8-year-old K-9 German Shepherd who died Monday morning while on duty. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via Twitter

Sacramento County sheriff's K-9 Nikk dies unexpectedly while on duty

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 19, 2018 04:34 PM

A Sacramento County sheriff's K-9 died unexpectedly Monday morning while on duty with his handler.

Nikk, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, was rushed to VCA Animal Hospital after his handler, Deputy Ramie Folena, noticed that he had become lethargic and was having trouble standing, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The on-duty emergency veterinarian performed diagnostic tests and determined that the dog had suffered a possible stroke. Nikk died at 7:50 a.m.

Nikk was trained and placed in service on Dec. 9, 2011. He served with his partner, Folena, an 18-year-veteran of the department who has been assigned to the K-9 unit since 2012.

Nikk was responsible for numerous felony apprehensions and participated in demonstrations for children in the community, the news release said.

"Our canine partners are very much a part of our family, and Nikk's untimely passing during his shift today is a profound loss that is felt not only in the Sheriff's Department but the entire community," Sheriff Scott Jones said in a written statement.

