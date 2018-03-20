From DMZ to ship at sea, Trump-Kim summit site rumors swirl

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington on Feb. 26, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending in the party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 9, 2016. With just weeks to go before it’s all supposed to happen, there’s still no official word on where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their first-ever summit. Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo